NIC: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 14.29% year over year to $0.18, which were in line with the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $91,119,000 rose by 6.97% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $92,590,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

NIC hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1302520&tp_key=9063f774b9

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $25.80

52-week low: $15.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.26%

Company Description

NIC Inc is a leading provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide a higher level of service to businesses and citizens and increase efficiencies. The company has two operating channels: primary outsourced portal businesses and software and services businesses. In primary outsourced portal businesses, the company enter into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf, the software and services businesses provide software development and payment processing services, other than outsourced portal services, to state and local governments as well as federal agencies. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Outsourced Portals.