Recap: Lincoln Electric Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2020 7:39am   Comments
Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) were unchanged at $76.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 14.53% over the past year to $1.00, which missed the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $702,000,000 lower by 7.53% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $712,100,000.

Outlook

Lincoln Electric Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2020

Time: 10:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tmy2bsja

Technicals

52-week high: $98.32

Company's 52-week low was at $59.30

Price action over last quarter: down 17.88%

Company Profile

Lincoln Electric is a leading manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. The firm's portfolio of products includes arc-welding solutions, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and brazing and soldering alloys, as well as automation solutions. Lincoln Electric serves clients in the general fabrication, heavy industries, automotive, construction, shipbuilding, energy and process industries, among other end markets. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has operations in 19 countries and has 11,000 employees worldwide. The company generated roughly $3 billion in sales and nearly $400 million in adjusted operating income in 2019.

 

