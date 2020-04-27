Lexicon Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 200.00% over the past year to ($0.63), which beat the estimate of ($0.69).
Revenue of $7,999,000 lower by 13.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,790,000.
Guidance
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 27, 2020
Time: 02:04 PM ET
Webcast URL: http://www.lexpharma.com/investors
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $7.27
52-week low: $1.12
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.97%
Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines that transform patients' lives. The company commercializes and develops drugs and drug candidates. Its drugs candidates include XERMELO (telotristat ethyl), an orally-delivered small molecule drug, in the United States for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog, or SSA, therapy in adults inadequately controlled by SSA therapy; Zynquista (sotagliflozin), an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for type 1 diabetes; sotagliflozin as a treatment for type 2 diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease; and LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain.