Lexicon Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2020 7:43am   Comments
Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 200.00% over the past year to ($0.63), which beat the estimate of ($0.69).

Revenue of $7,999,000 lower by 13.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,790,000.

Guidance

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2020

Time: 02:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: http://www.lexpharma.com/investors

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $7.27

52-week low: $1.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.97%

Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines that transform patients' lives. The company commercializes and develops drugs and drug candidates. Its drugs candidates include XERMELO (telotristat ethyl), an orally-delivered small molecule drug, in the United States for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog, or SSA, therapy in adults inadequately controlled by SSA therapy; Zynquista (sotagliflozin), an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for type 1 diabetes; sotagliflozin as a treatment for type 2 diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease; and LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Small Cap

