Dorman Products: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) were unchanged at $57.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 16.46% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $257,730,000 rose by 5.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $238,040,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Dorman Products hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $95.72

Company's 52-week low was at $44.49

Price action over last quarter: down 9.57%

Company Overview

Dorman Products Inc is a supplier of original equipment parts for automobiles. The company produces automotive and heavy duty replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake parts, and fasteners to the automotive and heavy duty aftermarket. The products are sold under the Dorman brand and its sub-brands OE Solutions, Help!, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop, HD Solutions, and Techoice through aftermarket retailers, regional and local warehouse distributors, specialty markets, and salvage yards. The company operates primarily in the United States.