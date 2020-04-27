Recap: CNX Resources Q1 Earnings

Shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 79.41% year over year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $416,359,000 rose by 49.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $377,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.19

Company's 52-week low was at $4.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 59.06%

Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company. It primarily focuses on the exploration, development, production, gathering, processing, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company's operations are centered on unconventional shale formations, primarily on the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale. In addition, it offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions, as well as land services to third-parties.