Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: CNX Resources Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2020 7:01am   Comments
Share:

Shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 79.41% year over year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $416,359,000 rose by 49.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $377,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.19

Company's 52-week low was at $4.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 59.06%

Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company. It primarily focuses on the exploration, development, production, gathering, processing, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company's operations are centered on unconventional shale formations, primarily on the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale. In addition, it offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions, as well as land services to third-parties.

 

Related Articles (CNX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
74 Biggest Movers From Friday
54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com