Check Point Software: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) were mostly unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.58% year over year to $1.42, which beat the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $486,500,000 rose by 3.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $480,350,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $121.25

Company's 52-week low was at $80.06

Price action over last quarter: down 9.23%

Company Description

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor. The company offers solutions for network, endpoint, cloud, and mobile security in addition to security management. Check Point, a software specialist, sells to enterprises, businesses, and consumers. At the end of 2017, 47% of its revenue was from the Americas, 36% from Europe, and 17% from Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The firm, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, was founded in 1993 and has about 5,000 employees.