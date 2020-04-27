Uxin: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 125.00% over the past year to ($0.09).

Revenue of $66,850,000 lower by 59.64% from the same period last year.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Uxin hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2020

Time: 06:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Price Action

52-week high: $3.80

52-week low: $1.21

Price action over last quarter: down 39.76%

Company Overview

Uxin Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries the firm operates used car e-commerce platforms through its mobile applications and websites. It primarily facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases.