Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uxin: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2020 7:03am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 125.00% over the past year to ($0.09).

Revenue of $66,850,000 lower by 59.64% from the same period last year.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Uxin hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2020

Time: 06:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Price Action

52-week high: $3.80

52-week low: $1.21

Price action over last quarter: down 39.76%

Company Overview

Uxin Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries the firm operates used car e-commerce platforms through its mobile applications and websites. It primarily facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases.

 

Related Articles (UXIN)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2020
15 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Why Uxin's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com