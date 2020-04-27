Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For April 27, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2020 4:38am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For April 27, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $712.10 million before the opening bell. Lincoln Electric shares gained 2% to close at $76.03 on Friday.
  • Analyst are expecting PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) to have earned $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion in the latest quarter. PPG will release earnings after the markets close. PPG shares fell 1.2% to $91.63 in after-hours trading.
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) terminated its $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial plane division of Embraer. Boeing shares fell 6.4% to close at $128.98 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Before the markets open, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $480.35 million. Check Point Software shares rose 0.1% to $104.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion after the closing bell. Packaging Corp shares declined 0.3% to close at $85.99 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHKP + BA)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2020
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Boeing, Disney, Netflix And More
Boeing Shares Lose Altitude On New Coronavirus-Driven Concerns
Boeing Earnings Preview: Turbulence Expected Amid 737 Max, Pandemic Pullback
With Some Help From Boeing, This Geared ETF Can Get It Together
Kuwaiti Firm Sues Boeing Over Terminated Order; Company To Relieve 10% Civil Aviation Workers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com