AudioCodes: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) gained over 12% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 38.89% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $52,022,000 up by 11.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $50,850,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2020

Time: 08:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1995/33592

Price Action

52-week high: $28.73

52-week low: $9.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.32%

Company Description

AudioCodes Ltd develops and sells advanced and converged voice over IP and data networking solutions, products and applications to service providers and channels, OEMs, network equipment providers and system integrators. Its products include IP phones, session border controllers, voice applications, multi-service business routers, digital and analog media gateways, among others. The company generates revenues from the sale of products through a direct sales force and sales representatives. Its geographic segments are Israel, Americas, Europe and the Far East. It derives majority of the revenues from Americas segment.