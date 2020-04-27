Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $712.10 million.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $480.35 million.
- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $251.60 million.
- CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $238.04 million.
- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $496.34 million.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $162.20 million.
- NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $92.59 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: PFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $681.74 million.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $820.76 million.
- Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $261.97 million.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $559.04 million.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $637.97 million.
- Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.
- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $603.81 million.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.
- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $340.60 million.
- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $242.53 million.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $247.60 million.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $253.83 million.
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $859.12 million.
- TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $536.96 million.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $168.56 million.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $274.81 million.
- Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $141.29 million.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $38.37 million.
