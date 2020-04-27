Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2020 4:17am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $712.10 million.
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $480.35 million.
  • Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $251.60 million.
  • CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
  • Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $238.04 million.
  • Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $496.34 million.
  • United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $162.20 million.
  • NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $92.59 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
  • PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
  • Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: PFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.
  • Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
  • Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
  • Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $681.74 million.
  • Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
  • Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $820.76 million.
  • Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
  • J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $261.97 million.
  • F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $559.04 million.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
  • Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $637.97 million.
  • Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.
  • Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $603.81 million.
  • National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.
  • Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $340.60 million.
  • Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $242.53 million.
  • Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $247.60 million.
  • K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $253.83 million.
  • OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $859.12 million.
  • TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $536.96 million.
  • Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $168.56 million.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $274.81 million.
  • Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $141.29 million.
  • Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $38.37 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

