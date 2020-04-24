Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Synovus Financial Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2020 8:33am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 78.57% year over year to $0.21, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $477,117,000 higher by 0.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $458,240,000.

Outlook

Synovus Finl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Synovus Finl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 24, 2020

Time: 09:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/synovus/mediaframe/37150/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $40.32

52-week low: $10.91

Price action over last quarter: down 52.96%

Company Overview

Synovus Financial operates dozens of community banks throughout Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Concentrating in commercial loans and commercial real estate, the bank uses its small-town image to establish strong relationships with its small-business customers.

 

Related Articles (SNV)

Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 30, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com