Recap: Synovus Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 78.57% year over year to $0.21, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $477,117,000 higher by 0.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $458,240,000.

Outlook

Synovus Finl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Synovus Finl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 24, 2020

Time: 09:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/synovus/mediaframe/37150/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $40.32

52-week low: $10.91

Price action over last quarter: down 52.96%

Company Overview

Synovus Financial operates dozens of community banks throughout Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Concentrating in commercial loans and commercial real estate, the bank uses its small-town image to establish strong relationships with its small-business customers.