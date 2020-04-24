Recap: Triton International Q1 Earnings

Shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) were unchanged at $28.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 21.85% year over year to $0.93, which missed the estimate of $0.94.

Revenue of $321,468,000 less by 5.69% year over year, which missed the estimate of $323,830,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Triton International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 24, 2020

Time: 01:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4muq5q3f

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $40.81

Company's 52-week low was at $19.80

Price action over last quarter: down 23.79%

Company Description

Triton International Ltd operates as a lessor of intermodal containers. It also leases chassis which are used for the transportation of containers. The operating segments are Equipment leasing and Equipment trading. It has a presence in Asia, Europe, America, Bermuda, and Other countries. The company leases equipment such as Dry freight, Refrigerated, Special, Chassis, and Tank containers. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Equipment leasing segment.