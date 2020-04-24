Community Bankers Trust: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) were unchanged at $4.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 62.50% year over year to $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $13,573,000 up by 3.30% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $13,770,000.

Guidance

Community Bankers Trust hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Community Bankers Trust hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.75

Company's 52-week low was at $4.00

Price action over last quarter: down 47.45%

Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp is single-bank holding company for Essex Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial banking business and provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses, including individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services and safe deposit box facilities. It operates in over three business lines namely retail and small business banking, commercial and industrial banking and real estate lending. Geographically, all the business activities are operated in the United States.