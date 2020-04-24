Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

World Wrestling Entertainment Shares Surge On Upbeat Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2020 1:28pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment(NYSE:WWE) jumped more than 13% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results on Thursday.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 472.73% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $291,000,000 rose by 59.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $266,520,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $100.45

Company's 52-week low was at $29.10

Price action over last quarter: down 8.16%

Company Description

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc develops and produces television programming, pay-per-view programming, and live wrestling events. The company also licenses branded consumer products.

 

Related Articles (WWE)

54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Verizon, American Express Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For April 24, 2020
6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com