Why West Pharmaceutical Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 23, 2020 3:08pm   Comments
Why West Pharmaceutical Stock Is Trading Higher Today

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) shares were trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

West Pharmaceutical Services is a designer and manufacturer of injectable pharmaceutical packaging and delivery systems.

West Pharmaceutical Services shares traded up 10.8% at $188.21 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $190.27 and $113.04.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

