Why West Pharmaceutical Stock Is Trading Higher Today
West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) shares were trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.
West Pharmaceutical Services is a designer and manufacturer of injectable pharmaceutical packaging and delivery systems.
West Pharmaceutical Services shares traded up 10.8% at $188.21 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $190.27 and $113.04.
