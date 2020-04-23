Signature Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) rose 7.7% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 28.79% over the past year to $1.88, which missed the estimate of $2.18.

Revenue of $362,443,000 up by 11.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $343,480,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Signature Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 11:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sbny/mediaframe/37329/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $148.64

Company's 52-week low was at $68.98

Price action over last quarter: down 36.07%

Company Overview

Signature Bank is a New York-based commercial bank. It is engaged in offering a wide range of business and personal banking products and services. The operating segments of the company are Commercial banking and Specialty finance. The company operates in New York and derives a majority of the revenue from the Commercial banking segment which consists principally of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. Specialty Finance consists of financing and leasing products, including equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, municipal and national franchise financing and leasing.