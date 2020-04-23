Guaranty Federal: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ:GFED) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 4.26% over the past year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $9,811,000 higher by 5.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Guaranty Federal hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Guaranty Federal hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $26.93

52-week low: $12.70

Price action over last quarter: down 41.97%

Company Description

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company for Guaranty Federal Savings Bank. The principal business of the company is overseeing the business of the Bank. The bank attracts retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations, in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, business, consumer and other loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed, federal agency and U.S. government securities and other marketable securities. The firm derives its revenue from interest on its loan, other investments, and fees charged for services provided and gains generated from the sale of loans and investment securities.