Recap: Crocs Q1 Earnings

Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) fell 7.7% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 38.89% over the past year to $0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $281,160,000 lower by 5.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $295,300,000.

Outlook

Crocs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Crocs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 01:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.crocs.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2156877&sessionid=1&key=56B43D9D1FD77F32805AC6CED402CF29®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.79

52-week low: $8.40

Price action over last quarter: down 17.84%

Company Overview

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include Americas, Asia pacific, and EMEA.