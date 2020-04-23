Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Crocs Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2020 9:34am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) fell 7.7% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 38.89% over the past year to $0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $281,160,000 lower by 5.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $295,300,000.

Outlook

Crocs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Crocs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 01:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.crocs.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2156877&sessionid=1&key=56B43D9D1FD77F32805AC6CED402CF29&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.79

52-week low: $8.40

Price action over last quarter: down 17.84%

Company Overview

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include Americas, Asia pacific, and EMEA.

 

Related Articles (CROX)

Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2020
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
115 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
96 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
140 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com