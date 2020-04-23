Market Overview

Recap: First Merchants Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2020 9:36am   Comments
Shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) fell 3.4% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 20.51% year over year to $0.62, which were in line with the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $123,676,000 higher by 19.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $120,880,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

First Merchants hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 09:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/frme/mediaframe/36196/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $42.48

Company's 52-week low was at $22.86

Price action over last quarter: down 35.70%

Company Description

First Merchants Corp through its subsidiaries provides its customers with financial services delivered locally by bankers. It offers personal banking, business banking, real estate mortgage lending, cash management services, brokerage, wealth management, and insurance. The company reports in only one segment that is community banking.

 

