Chart Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) fell 7.8% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 46.15% year over year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $321,100,000 rose by 10.99% year over year, which missed the estimate of $326,120,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Chart Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 09:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u9u87tk2

Price Action

52-week high: $93.52

Company's 52-week low was at $15.00

Price action over last quarter: down 60.58%

Company Profile

Chart Industries Inc is a leading independent global manufacturer of engineered equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company's operating segments consist of Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics, Energy and Chemicals FinFans, Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere and Distribution and Storage Eastern Hemisphere. It generates maximum revenue from the Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere segment. The company has a presence in the United States, China, and Other Countries.