MarineMax: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) were unchanged at $12.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $308,475,000 up by 1.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $304,630,000.

Guidance

MarineMax hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

MarineMax hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=139157

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $23.15

52-week low: $7.25

Price action over last quarter: down 44.61%

Company Overview

MarineMax Inc is a United-States-based company that sells new and used recreational boats under premium brands, and related marine products, like engines, parts, and accessories. The company is also engaged in other businesses, including providing services of repair, maintenance and storage; managing related boat financing, insurance, and others; offering brokerage sales of boats and yachts; and operating a yacht charter business. The sale of new and used boats account for the majority of the company's total revenue. It serves customers across the U.S.