American National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of American National (NASDAQ:AMNB) were unchanged at $21.14 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 11.59% over the past year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $24,414,000 up by 31.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $23,950,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $41.50

Company's 52-week low was at $18.53

Price action over last quarter: down 40.67%

Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. The bank provides personal banking services such as checking, deposits, savings, loans, treasury management, and other services to individual and corporate customers. It operates in two segments namely Community banking which involves making loans and generating deposits from individuals and businesses and Trust and investment segment which provide estate planning, trusts account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage as well as purchasing of equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interests.