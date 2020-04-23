Recap: LSI Industries Q3 Earnings

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) jumped 11.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 50.00% year over year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $71,010,000 less by 2.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $70,980,000.

Guidance

LSI Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 04:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=138712

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $7.30

52-week low: $2.50

Price action over last quarter: down 14.24%

Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions to the petroleum and convenience store industry. The company's operating segment includes Lighting and Graphics. It generates maximum revenue from the Lighting segment. Lighting Segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. The Graphics Segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements related to signage and graphics, including integrated digital signage solutions and menu boards. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America.