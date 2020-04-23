Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion.
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion.
- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $868.67 million.
- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.44 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $733.57 million.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $343.48 million.
- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $631.37 million.
- FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $415.05 million.
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $295.30 million.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $983.08 million.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
- Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion.
- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $18.67 billion.
- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $7.26 billion.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $721.62 million.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $783.38 million.
- VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $309.25 million.
- IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $597.50 million.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $234.38 million.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $344.14 million.
- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $500.76 million.
