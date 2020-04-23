Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2020 4:23am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion.
  • Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion.
  • The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $868.67 million.
  • Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
  • The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
  • W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.44 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
  • Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $733.57 million.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $343.48 million.
  • Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $631.37 million.
  • FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $415.05 million.
  • Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
  • Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
  • PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
  • Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $295.30 million.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $983.08 million.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
  • Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion.
  • Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $18.67 billion.
  • Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $7.26 billion.
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $721.62 million.
  • Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
  • Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
  • SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $783.38 million.
  • VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $309.25 million.
  • IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $597.50 million.
  • World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million.
  • FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $234.38 million.
  • Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $344.14 million.
  • People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $500.76 million.

