Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Alcoa Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 4:35pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) rose 3.21% from the previous session close to $7.55. After the bell, the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were ($0.23), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $2,381,000,000 lower by 12.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,350,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 05:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://investors.alcoa.com/events-and-presentations/events/2020

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $28.92

Company's 52-week low was at $5.16

Price action over last quarter: down 57.54%

Company Overview

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company involved in every phase of aluminum production, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, and the manufacture of primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and its profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA)

Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Apr. 22, 2020: TWTR, CIDM, INSG, BSGM, AA
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2020
20 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Cramer Advises His Viewers On Alcoa, Xerox, Tesla And More
6 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com