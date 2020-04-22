Recap: Alcoa Q1 Earnings

Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) rose 3.21% from the previous session close to $7.55. After the bell, the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were ($0.23), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $2,381,000,000 lower by 12.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,350,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 05:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://investors.alcoa.com/events-and-presentations/events/2020

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $28.92

Company's 52-week low was at $5.16

Price action over last quarter: down 57.54%

Company Overview

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company involved in every phase of aluminum production, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, and the manufacture of primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and its profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.