Recap: Alcoa Q1 Earnings
Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) rose 3.21% from the previous session close to $7.55. After the bell, the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were ($0.23), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).
Revenue of $2,381,000,000 lower by 12.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,350,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 22, 2020
Time: 05:03 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://investors.alcoa.com/events-and-presentations/events/2020
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $28.92
Company's 52-week low was at $5.16
Price action over last quarter: down 57.54%
Company Overview
Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company involved in every phase of aluminum production, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, and the manufacture of primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and its profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center