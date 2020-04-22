Recap: TD Ameritrade Holding Q2 Earnings

TD Ameritrade Holding (NASDAQ:AMTD) reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 7.53% over the past year to $0.86, which missed the estimate of $0.87.

Revenue of $1,480,000,000 up by 2.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,410,000,000.

Guidance

TD Ameritrade Holding hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Webcast URL: https://www.amtd.com/investor-relations/calendar/event-details/2020/Q2-Fiscal-2020-Earnings-Release/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $54.33

52-week low was at $27.70

Price action over last quarter: down 26.84%

Company Overview

TD Ameritrade is a leading retail brokerage and advisor services firm. Its largest shareholder is Toronto-Dominion Bank, which beneficially owns more than 40%. The firm offers trading in stocks, bonds, options, and other asset classes. After commission pricing cuts in 2019, TD Ameritrade will derive approximately 65% of its revenue from interest-rate-related income and fees, 20% from commissions and transaction fees, and 15% from investment product and other revenue. Practically all of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.