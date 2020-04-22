Why Chubb's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, after the company reported first-quarter earnings results.

Chubb, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.57 by 4.28%. This is a 5.51% increase over earnings of $2.54 per share from the same period last year.

Chubb reported quarterly sales of $7.332 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.160 billion by 2.40%. This is a 8.88% increase over sales of $6.734 billion the same period last year.

Chubb shares were trading down 4.99% at $106.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $167.74 and a 52-week low of $87.35.