Recap: AT&T Q1 Earnings

Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) rose 1.5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 3.49% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $42,779,000,000 less by 4.57% year over year, which missed the estimate of $44,210,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 10:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ipevd7qy

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $39.70

52-week low: $26.08

Price action over last quarter: down 20.28%

Company Description

Wireless communication remains AT&T's largest business, contributing nearly 40% of revenue. As the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier, AT&T connects more than 100 million devices, including 63 million postpaid and 16 million prepaid phone customers. The consumer and entertainment segment (about 25% of revenue) includes the consumer fixed-line and DirecTV satellite television businesses, serving 20 million television and 14 million Internet access customers. WarnerMedia now contributes a bit less than 20% of revenue with media assets that include HBO, the Turner cable networks, and the Warner Brothers studios. Fixed-line business communications (14%), Latin American satellite television (2%), and Mexican wireless services (1%) constitute the remainder of the firm.