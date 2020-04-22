Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NextEra Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 9:29am   Comments
Share:

Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) rose 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.18% year over year to $2.38, which beat the estimate of $2.20.

Revenue of $4,613,000,000 up by 13.20% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,850,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

NextEra Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 11:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/nee/mediaframe/37211/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $283.35

52-week low: $174.80

Price action over last quarter: down 11.74%

Company Profile

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, distributes power to roughly 5 million customers in Florida. Florida Power & Light contributes over 60% of the group's operating earnings. Gulf Power also operates in Florida. The renewable energy segment generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada. Consolidated generation capacity totals over 51 gigawatts and includes natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets.

 

Related Articles (NEE)

Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
10 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Sustainable Energy Heroes Who Are Resisting A Tough Macroeconomy
Notable Insider Buys Last Week: Moderna, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com