NextEra Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) rose 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.18% year over year to $2.38, which beat the estimate of $2.20.

Revenue of $4,613,000,000 up by 13.20% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,850,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

NextEra Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 11:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/nee/mediaframe/37211/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $283.35

52-week low: $174.80

Price action over last quarter: down 11.74%

Company Profile

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, distributes power to roughly 5 million customers in Florida. Florida Power & Light contributes over 60% of the group's operating earnings. Gulf Power also operates in Florida. The renewable energy segment generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada. Consolidated generation capacity totals over 51 gigawatts and includes natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets.