Recap: Biogen Q1 Earnings
Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) fell by 7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 30.95% year over year to $9.14, which beat the estimate of $7.74.
Revenue of $3,534,000,000 higher by 1.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,410,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Biogen hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 22, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9p6iokw3
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $374.99
Company's 52-week low was at $215.78
Price action over last quarter: Up 14.19%
Company Profile
Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen also markets novel MS drugs Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. In Japan, Biogen's MS portfolio is co-promoted by Eisai. Hemophilia therapies Eloctate and Alprolix (partnered with SOBI) were spun off as part of Bioverativ in 2017. Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology and neurodegenerative diseases and has launched Spinraza with partner Ionis.