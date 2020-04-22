Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Biogen Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 9:26am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) fell by 7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.95% year over year to $9.14, which beat the estimate of $7.74.

Revenue of $3,534,000,000 higher by 1.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,410,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Biogen hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9p6iokw3

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $374.99

Company's 52-week low was at $215.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.19%

Company Profile

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen also markets novel MS drugs Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. In Japan, Biogen's MS portfolio is co-promoted by Eisai. Hemophilia therapies Eloctate and Alprolix (partnered with SOBI) were spun off as part of Bioverativ in 2017. Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology and neurodegenerative diseases and has launched Spinraza with partner Ionis.

 

Related Articles (BIIB)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Immunic To Develop COVID Treatment, Gilead Strikes IO Partnership
17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2020
The Week Ahead In Biotech (April 19-25): Eli Lilly, Biogen Earnings On Tap, Sanofi Awaits FDA Decision
Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
PMN.TO: Natural History Study to Provide Baseline Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com