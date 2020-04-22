Recap: Biogen Q1 Earnings

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) fell by 7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.95% year over year to $9.14, which beat the estimate of $7.74.

Revenue of $3,534,000,000 higher by 1.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,410,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Biogen hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9p6iokw3

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $374.99

Company's 52-week low was at $215.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.19%

Company Profile

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen also markets novel MS drugs Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. In Japan, Biogen's MS portfolio is co-promoted by Eisai. Hemophilia therapies Eloctate and Alprolix (partnered with SOBI) were spun off as part of Bioverativ in 2017. Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology and neurodegenerative diseases and has launched Spinraza with partner Ionis.