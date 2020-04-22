Kimberly-Clark: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 28.31% year over year to $2.13, which beat the estimate of $1.96.

Revenue of $5,009,000,000 up by 8.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,880,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Kimberly-Clark hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 11:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4zo9zmo3

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $149.23

52-week low: $110.66

Price action over last quarter: down 1.13%

Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer of personal care (around half of sales) and tissue products (roughly one third of sales). Its brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary products for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.