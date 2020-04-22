Kimberly-Clark: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 28.31% year over year to $2.13, which beat the estimate of $1.96.
Revenue of $5,009,000,000 up by 8.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,880,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Kimberly-Clark hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 22, 2020
Time: 11:04 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4zo9zmo3
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $149.23
52-week low: $110.66
Price action over last quarter: down 1.13%
Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer of personal care (around half of sales) and tissue products (roughly one third of sales). Its brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary products for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.