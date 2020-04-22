Rogers Communications: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 10.17% year over year to $0.53, which missed the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $2,548,000,000 lower by 5.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,760,000,000.

Guidance

Rogers Communications hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 05:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://investors.rogers.com/

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $54.82

Company's 52-week low was at $32.20

Price action over last quarter: down 19.75%

Company Overview

Rogers Communications Inc is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers' wireless business accounted for over 60% of the company's total sales in 2019 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years. Rogers' cable segment, which provides about one fourth of total sales, offers home Internet, television, and landline phone service to consumers and businesses. Remaining sales come from Rogers' media unit, which owns and operates various television and radio stations and the Toronto Blue Jays. Rogers' significant exposure to sports also includes ownership stakes in the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors, FC, and Argonauts.