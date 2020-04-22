Knight-Swift: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) rose more than 2% after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.00% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $1,125,000,000 less by 6.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,090,000,000.

Guidance

Knight-Swift suspended its FY20 guidance.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 05:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://investor.knight-swift.com/events

Price Action

52-week high: $40.46

52-week low: $27.03

Price action over last quarter: down 7.47%

Company Overview

Knight-Swift Transportation is by far the largest asset-based full-truckload carrier in the United States. About 80% of revenue derives from asset-based truckload shipping operations (including for-hire dry van, refrigerated, dedicated contract). The remainder stems from highway brokerage and other asset-light logistics services (11%), as well as rail intermodal (9%), which uses the Class-I railroads for the underlying movement of the firm's shipping containers.