Knight-Swift: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) rose more than 2% after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 20.00% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.35.
Revenue of $1,125,000,000 less by 6.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,090,000,000.
Guidance
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 22, 2020
Time: 05:05 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://investor.knight-swift.com/events
Price Action
52-week high: $40.46
52-week low: $27.03
Price action over last quarter: down 7.47%
Company Overview
Knight-Swift Transportation is by far the largest asset-based full-truckload carrier in the United States. About 80% of revenue derives from asset-based truckload shipping operations (including for-hire dry van, refrigerated, dedicated contract). The remainder stems from highway brokerage and other asset-light logistics services (11%), as well as rail intermodal (9%), which uses the Class-I railroads for the underlying movement of the firm's shipping containers.