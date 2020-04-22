Recap: Delta Air Lines Q1 Earnings

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) gained 2% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 153.12% year over year to ($0.51), which beat the estimate of ($0.70).

Revenue of $8,592,000,000 lower by 17.95% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $8,920,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 05:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.delta.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2158412&sessionid=1&key=D74B1897EFF3C2581099894A4C452332®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $63.44

52-week low: $19.10

Price action over last quarter: down 61.26%

Company Description

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, flying to more than 325 destinations in 60 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through key locations in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta generated just over $47 billion in revenue during 2019 and operated a mainline fleet of almost 900 aircraft.