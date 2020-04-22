Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Quest Diagnostics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 9:35am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) gained 6% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 32.86% year over year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $1,822,000,000 less by 3.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,760,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Quest Diagnostics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Quest Diagnostics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 11:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.questdiagnostics.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2272198&sessionid=1&key=B00794A5C442B464AFA00C3E44811D92&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $118.58

52-week low: $73.02

Price action over last quarter: down 12.35%

Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of 2,000 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.

 

Related Articles (DGX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Immunic To Develop COVID Treatment, Gilead Strikes IO Partnership
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2020
The Week Ahead In Biotech (April 19-25): Eli Lilly, Biogen Earnings On Tap, Sanofi Awaits FDA Decision
Cramer Advises His Viewers On New Residental, Prudential Financial And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi, Regeneron Finalize Praluent Restructuring, Natus Pre-Announces Q1 Shortfall, Alcon To Delay Dividend Initiation
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Milestone Pharma Flunks Late-Stage Study, CytomX Strikes Cancer Drug Collaboration, BARDA Grant For GenMark's COVID-19 Test
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com