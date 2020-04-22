Quest Diagnostics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) gained 6% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 32.86% year over year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $1,822,000,000 less by 3.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,760,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Quest Diagnostics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Quest Diagnostics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 11:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.questdiagnostics.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2272198&sessionid=1&key=B00794A5C442B464AFA00C3E44811D92®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $118.58

52-week low: $73.02

Price action over last quarter: down 12.35%

Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of 2,000 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.