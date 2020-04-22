Teledyne Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) rose 3% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 20.60% year over year to $2.40, which beat the estimate of $2.19.

Revenue of $784,600,000 up by 5.29% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $790,170,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 06:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2jiud4wy

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $398.99

52-week low: $195.34

Price action over last quarter: down 17.20%

Company Overview

Teledyne Technologies Inc sells technologies for industrial markets. Roughly a fourth of Teledyne's revenue comes from contracts with the United States government. The firm operates in four segments: instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. The instrumentation segment contributes the largest proportion of revenue and provides monitoring instruments primarily for marine and environmental applications. The digital imaging segment includes image sensors and cameras for industrial, government, and medical customers. The aerospace and defense electronics segment provides electronic components and communication products for aircraft. The engineered systems segment provides solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications.