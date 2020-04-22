Recap: Wolverine World Wide Q1 Earnings

Shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) gained over 4% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 42.86% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $439,300,000 lower by 16.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $455,200,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 01:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=137077

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.58

Company's 52-week low was at $12.19

Price action over last quarter: down 31.78%

Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide makes a wide range of footwear and apparel that it sells globally through three main divisions. The company sells casual footwear and apparel through its lifestyle group, and it sells performance and athletic apparel through its performance group. Its heritage group consists largely of industrial and work boots and shoes. Company brands include Sperry, Stride Rite, Hush Puppies, Keds, Merrell, and Saucony. The company also licenses brands including Harley-Davidson and Cat. Most company sales are wholesale to third-party retailers, but Wolverine also has some direct-to-consumer exposure and bids for U.S. military contracts. The company sources most of its product from third-party manufacturers in Asia. Wolverine manufactures some products internally.