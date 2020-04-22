Recap: Wolverine World Wide Q1 Earnings
Shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) gained over 4% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 42.86% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
Revenue of $439,300,000 lower by 16.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $455,200,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 22, 2020
Time: 01:01 PM ET
Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=137077
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $37.58
Company's 52-week low was at $12.19
Price action over last quarter: down 31.78%
Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide makes a wide range of footwear and apparel that it sells globally through three main divisions. The company sells casual footwear and apparel through its lifestyle group, and it sells performance and athletic apparel through its performance group. Its heritage group consists largely of industrial and work boots and shoes. Company brands include Sperry, Stride Rite, Hush Puppies, Keds, Merrell, and Saucony. The company also licenses brands including Harley-Davidson and Cat. Most company sales are wholesale to third-party retailers, but Wolverine also has some direct-to-consumer exposure and bids for U.S. military contracts. The company sources most of its product from third-party manufacturers in Asia. Wolverine manufactures some products internally.