Recap: Universal Stainless Q1 Earnings

Shares of Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) were unchanged at $7.01 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 214.29% over the past year to ($0.16), which missed the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $58,494,000 less by 2.95% year over year, which missed the estimate of $58,730,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 06:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/74atmj9g

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $18.18

52-week low: $5.84

Price action over last quarter: down 49.17%

Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and certain other alloyed steels. The company along with its subsidiaries involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.