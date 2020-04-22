STMicroelectronics: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) gained 7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 5.00% over the past year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.23.
Revenue of $2,231,000,000 rose by 7.47% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,310,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
STMicroelectronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 22, 2020
Time: 05:05 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/stm/mediaframe/37353/indexl.html
Price Action
52-week high: $31.98
Company's 52-week low was at $14.67
Price action over last quarter: down 28.00%
Company Overview
A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconductors in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicro is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. STMicro is an especially prominent chip supplier into the industrial and automotive industries.