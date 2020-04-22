Market Overview

STMicroelectronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 6:18am   Comments
Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) gained 7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.00% over the past year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $2,231,000,000 rose by 7.47% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,310,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

STMicroelectronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 05:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/stm/mediaframe/37353/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $31.98

Company's 52-week low was at $14.67

Price action over last quarter: down 28.00%

Company Overview

A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconductors in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicro is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. STMicro is an especially prominent chip supplier into the industrial and automotive industries.

 

