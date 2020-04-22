Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

One Word To Describe Netflix's Q1 Results? 'Temporary,' Says Loup Ventures' Munster
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 22, 2020 1:45am   Comments
Share:
One Word To Describe Netflix's Q1 Results? 'Temporary,' Says Loup Ventures' Munster

Netflix Inc.'s (NASDAQ: NFLX) first-quarter results are impressive but signal a temporary trend, according to Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster.

What Happened

Netflix reported Q1 earnings per share of $1.57, up 106.6% year-on-year, on Tuesday. The video-on-demand service provider also added 15.8 million paid memberships in the quarter, beating analyst estimates by 92%.

According to Munster, these results suggest that Netflix has "cemented itself as a central piece of consumers' content diet" during the lockdown period imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The impressive results are, however, offset by the company's warning of a slowdown in production of new content and the surge in paid memberships being "temporary" due to the pandemic, the former research analyst said.

Munster noted that Netflix could weather through the pandemic without producing new content due to its "deep catalog" compared to most other streaming services, but a key factor would be if it can maintain the paid membership surge in the long term.

The former Piper Jaffray analyst expects the California-based company to add another 10 million subscribers in the second quarter and for the subscribers to keep increasing for the rest of this year. Beyond that, things get "measurably more difficult."

"For Netflix's valuation to grow beyond its current $190B, the company needs to tap into a new long-term trend," Munster noted. "Unfortunately, the truth is people want to spend less time at home, which is a headwind for retention and price increases."

"Summarizing the quarter in one word: temporary," he said.

Price Action

Netflix's shares closed 0.8% lower at $433.83 on Tuesday. The shares traded slightly higher in the after-hours at $434.40.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

9 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Netflix Reports Q1 Sales Beat, Streaming Subscriptions Up 22.8%
Why In-Game Revenue Is Key For Publishers Like Activision, Electronic Arts
Tuesday's Market Minute: The Streaming Comeback Kid: Netflix
CocaCola, IBM Earnings Under Scrutiny As Both Multinationals Withdraw Guidance, Netflix Later
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Netflix
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: content coronavirus Covid-19 streamingEarnings News Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MTBCFRAMaintains109.0
TRVCFRAMaintains116.0
ZNHCredit SuisseUpgrades
KOCFRAMaintains55.0
EFXCFRAMaintains141.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com