Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Over $1.5B Spent On Gaming Industry In March, While The World Stuck At Home Due To Pandemic
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 22, 2020 12:42am   Comments
Share:
Over $1.5B Spent On Gaming Industry In March, While The World Stuck At Home Due To Pandemic

In March, all video game categories saw double-digit sales increase in the United States, as people turned to video games to pass the time amid the pandemic’s stay-at-home orders.

What Happened

In March 2020, spendings on gaming hardware, software, accessories, and game cards raked in $1.6 billion, a 35% gain over the same period last year. The figure is the highest since the $1.8 billion in sales recorded in March 2008.

Category wise increase in sales was 63% for hardware, 34% for software, and 12% for game cards and accessories.

For the year-to-date 2020 (Q1) period, spending amounted to $3 billion, a 4% fall compared with Q1 2019, according to data released by The NPD Group, a market research company.
Mat Piscatella, a games industry analyst at The NPD Group, attributed the robust sales to social distancing and stay-at-home orders. He said, “Whether together on the couch playing locally, or playing online, gaming has generated increased engagement, which has resulted in corresponding increases in consumer spend.”

Why It Matters

Nine of the ten best-selling video games of March 2020 generated higher sales than in the same period a year ago. According to NPD, video game software sales have reached $739 million, which is the highest number since 2011.

Hardware spending in March 2020 rose to $461 million, while total spending on accessories and game cards was $397 million, an all-time record high.

Piscatella tweeted that sales of the Nintendo Co., Ltd’s (OTC: NTDOY) Switch units doubled in March 2020 in the U.S. year-on-year compared. 

Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox One sales were higher by 25% in the same period as well.

Separately, the veteran analyst also revealed, “Nintendo Switch set a new all-time record for hardware unit sales in a March month, besting the previous high set by Nintendo Switch in its March 2017 launch month.”

Nintendo topped the software charts as debutant “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” was the best selling game for March 2020.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ATVI) “Call Of Duty New Horizons” was the runner up. Another new game, Sony’s "MLB: The Show 20," took the third spot on the MLB charts.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI + MSFT)

Why In-Game Revenue Is Key For Publishers Like Activision, Electronic Arts
CocaCola, IBM Earnings Under Scrutiny As Both Multinationals Withdraw Guidance, Netflix Later
Making Most Of Lockdowns, Facebook Gaming Launches Earlier Than Planned
Alibaba Plans Massive Cloud Investment, Wedbush Sees 'Key Turning Point'
Halliburton, United, Among Key Names Reporting Results, With More Airlines Due Later In Week
With Live Sports On Hold, Esports Continue Stepping Up To The Plate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 gaming Nintendo PlayStationEarnings News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com