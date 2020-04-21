Market Overview

Why IBM's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2020 3:08pm   Comments
International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results. The company also withdrew 2020 guidance.

The company reported first-quarter sales results of $17.57, billion which missed analyst estimates of $17.62 billion.

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells infrastructure services, software, IT services and hardware

IBM shares were trading down 3.7% at $115.95 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The company has a 52-week high of $158.75 and a 52-week low of $90.56.

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

