Why Philip Morris Is Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2020 3:09pm   Comments
Why Philip Morris Is Trading Lower Today

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) shares are trading lower after the company issued second-quarter EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

The company issued second-quarter EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.10, which is far below the $1.40 consensus estimate.

Philip Morris is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States.

Philip Morris shares were trading down 6.43% at $71.92 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The company has a 52-week high of $90.17 and a 52-week low of $56.01.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

