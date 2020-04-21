Why Philip Morris Is Trading Lower Today

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) shares are trading lower after the company issued second-quarter EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

The company issued second-quarter EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.10, which is far below the $1.40 consensus estimate.

Philip Morris is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States.

Philip Morris shares were trading down 6.43% at $71.92 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The company has a 52-week high of $90.17 and a 52-week low of $56.01.