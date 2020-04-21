Webster Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 63.21% year over year to $0.39, which missed the estimate of $0.55.
Revenue of $230,801,000 lower by 4.45% year over year, which missed the estimate of $231,730,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Webster Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 21, 2020
Time: 11:01 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7utwuqqk
Price Action
52-week high: $54.30
52-week low: $18.16
Price action over last quarter: down 51.82%
Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.