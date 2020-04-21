Webster Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 63.21% year over year to $0.39, which missed the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $230,801,000 lower by 4.45% year over year, which missed the estimate of $231,730,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Webster Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 11:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7utwuqqk

Price Action

52-week high: $54.30

52-week low: $18.16

Price action over last quarter: down 51.82%

Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.