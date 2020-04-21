Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Webster Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 63.21% year over year to $0.39, which missed the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $230,801,000 lower by 4.45% year over year, which missed the estimate of $231,730,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Webster Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 11:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7utwuqqk

Price Action

52-week high: $54.30

52-week low: $18.16

Price action over last quarter: down 51.82%

Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

 

Related Articles (WBS)

Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 30, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com