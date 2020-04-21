Northern Trust: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) were unchanged at $79.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.73% year over year to $1.55, which beat the estimate of $1.45.

Revenue of $1,588,000,000 rose by 7.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,540,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Northern Trust hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 11:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sbz2fwpg

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $110.48

Company's 52-week low was at $60.67

Price action over last quarter: down 23.77%

Company Profile

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C., in the U.S. and 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody of just over $12 trillion and assets under management of roughly $1.2 trillion.