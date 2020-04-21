Recap: Emerson Electric Q2 Earnings

Shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 5.95% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $4,162,000,000 less by 8.93% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,310,000,000.

Outlook

Emerson Electric said it expects FY20 adjusted EPS of $3.00-$3.20.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 05:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/emr/mediaframe/37223/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $78.38

52-week low: $37.75

Price action over last quarter: down 31.85%

Company Profile

Emerson Electric is a multi-industrial conglomerate that operates under two business platforms: Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. The latter is further subdivided into two operating segments: climate technologies, which sells HVAC and refrigeration products and services, as well as tools and home products, which sells tools and compressors, among other products and services. Commercial and residential solutions boasts several household brands, including Copeland, InSinkErator, and RIDGID. Automation solutions is most known for its process manufacturing solutions, which consists of measurement instrumentation, as well as valves and actuators, among other products and services. About half of the firm's geographic sales take place in the United States.