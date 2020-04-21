New Oriental Education: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) declined 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 34.78% year over year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $923,221,000 up by 15.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $918,650,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $774,000,000 and $806,200,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 10:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Price Action

52-week high: $142.38

52-week low: $80.18

Price action over last quarter: down 17.54%

Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in China. Its reportable segments include language training and test preparation. The company offers education for a lifetime, teaching skills that give students a crucial competitive advantage in the workplace and help improve their quality of life. Its wide range of educational programs, services, and products includes English and other foreign language training, overseas and domestic test preparation courses, all-subjects after-school tutoring, primary and secondary school education, educational content and software as well as online education.