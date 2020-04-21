Market Overview

Graphic Packaging Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2020 7:42am
Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) gained 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 47.62% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $1,599,000,000 rose by 6.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,550,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Graphic Packaging Holding hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 06:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.graphicpkg.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2161476&sessionid=1&key=9378834351BECAE2520C906A6D947708&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $16.95

Company's 52-week low was at $10.40

Price action over last quarter: down 18.10%

Company Description

Graphic Packaging Holding Co is a holding company that manufactures and sells a variety of paper-based consumer packaging products through its subsidiaries. The company's two primary functions include the sale of paperboard packaging and the operation of paperboard mills. The paperboard packaging business includes packaging for beverages, including beer and soft drinks as well as food, including cereal, frozen foods, and pet foods. The firm also sells paperboard packaging for household products, including dishwasher and laundry detergent and personal care products. Graphic Packaging operates papermills that sell laminated and coated packaging products to third parties. The majority of revenue comes from the Americas.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

