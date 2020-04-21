PolyOne: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) rose 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 25.00% year over year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $711,500,000 less by 20.94% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $735,360,000.

Looking Ahead

PolyOne hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

PolyOne hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 06:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vfmrecn7

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $37.33

Company's 52-week low was at $8.69

Price action over last quarter: down 45.17%

Company Overview

PolyOne Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, plastics, and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into five segments based on the product type. The distribution segment, which generates the majority of revenues, sells plastic resins to molders and extruders that produce custom plastic parts. The color, additives, and inks segment sell concentrated color and ink blends used to color plastic used for food packaging and personal-care products. The specialty engineered materials and designed structures and solutions segments sell a variety of plastic packaging products. The performance products and solutions segment sell vinyl products used in wire, cable, and building and construction. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.